Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.08). Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LQDT opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 10,093 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 16,147 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 657,893 shares of company stock worth $3,760,717. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

