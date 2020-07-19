Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

FCX stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after buying an additional 654,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

