Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

LOGI opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 157,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

