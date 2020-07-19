Yeti (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

