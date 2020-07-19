Deutsche Bank Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $135.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

