MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

MaxLinear stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

