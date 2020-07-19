Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.90 target price on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 88.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 160.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.