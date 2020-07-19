Deutsche Bank Increases Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $140.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $133.47.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.