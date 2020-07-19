FBN Securities Initiates Coverage on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Slack stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,598,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,923,160 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Slack by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Slack by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Slack by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

