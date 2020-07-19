Citigroup Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $305.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $266.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $115,753,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

