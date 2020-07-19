Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $57.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

DAVA stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

