KeyCorp Lowers Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $13.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.51 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 766.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.