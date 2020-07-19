Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

