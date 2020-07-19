Citigroup Increases ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $8.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADT by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.