GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) PT Lowered to $4.25

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.50 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

GLOP stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,823,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

