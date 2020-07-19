HC Wainwright Increases McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in McEwen Mining by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

