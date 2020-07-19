Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $152.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
