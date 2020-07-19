Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $152.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

