UBS Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $850.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.54.

CMG stock opened at $1,136.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,050.51 and a 200-day moving average of $879.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

