Citigroup Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $162.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $121.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

