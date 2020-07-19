Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

