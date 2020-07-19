Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $104.20 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,289,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,153,031.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,789 shares of company stock worth $6,262,013 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

