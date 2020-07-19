O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,951. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $431.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.31. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

