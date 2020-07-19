Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 88,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

