Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,635 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UN shares. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

UN opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

