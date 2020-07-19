Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $179.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

