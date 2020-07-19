Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.76.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

