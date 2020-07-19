Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

LVS opened at $48.69 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

