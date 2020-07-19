Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

