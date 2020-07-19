Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $644.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $655.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,610 shares of company stock worth $122,622,337 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

