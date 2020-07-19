Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 864.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $183.14 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

