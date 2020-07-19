Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 740 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Biogen by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

