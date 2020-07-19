Brokerages Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Moneygram International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

Shares of MGI opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.