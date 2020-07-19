Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.48.

Shares of CP stock opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

