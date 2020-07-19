E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 4,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $91,002.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 309,584 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

