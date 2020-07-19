ASML’s (ASML) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.75 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.