Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $190.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $192.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.