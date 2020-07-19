Royal Bank of Canada Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $425.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. downgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.06. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

