Zacks: Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

GLT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 141.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 117.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

