Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

NGVT stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 918,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 439,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1,796.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 10,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

