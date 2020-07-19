Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Centurylink by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,052,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

