Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of MU opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

