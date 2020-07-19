Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

