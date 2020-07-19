Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem stock opened at $266.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.43. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

