First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.20. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $767.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.