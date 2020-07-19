Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $612,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,193. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYRS stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.