Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 500 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 10.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

