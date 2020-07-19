Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $977,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,504,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,627 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

NYSE:EXG opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.