Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Corning by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.