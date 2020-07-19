iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

IVE opened at $112.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

