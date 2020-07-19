Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $64,292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,598.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,136 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

